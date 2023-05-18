Popular fruits: This is what happens in the body when you eat strawberries every day

Many are particularly looking forward to the period from May to July, because then strawberries are finally in season again. The red fruits not only taste good, they are also a real power pack for your health.

Strawberries are the absolute summer highlight. Whether in a cake, covered in chocolate or on its own – the sweet flavors and bright colors make them a favorite fruit of many people.

But besides their taste, strawberries also have many health benefits.

Strawberries have more vitamin C than oranges

Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. With 65 milligrams per 100 grams, the small fruits even contain more vitamin C than oranges and lemons.

200 grams of fresh strawberries contain more than 100 percent of the recommended daily requirement of vitamin C. This strengthens the immune system and protects the body from diseases.

In addition, strawberries are high in folic acid, an important B vitamin that is vital for heart health and the brain.

Strawberries are a real antioxidant bomb

Another important property of strawberries is their high antioxidant content. These compounds help reduce free radical damage in the body, which can lead to inflammation and chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.

Strawberries are good for the gastrointestinal tract

Strawberries are full of fiber. These can help keep the digestive system healthy and stabilize blood sugar levels. This can reduce the risk of obesity and diabetes and improve overall health.

In addition, the antioxidants found in strawberries can reduce inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract and reduce the risk of stomach ulcers and other gastrointestinal disorders.

4. Good for the cardiovascular system

Strawberries are an excellent source of flavonoids. These are antioxidants that can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

They can also help reduce inflammation in the body and reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, stroke, and heart attacks.

Can you eat too many strawberries?

The numerous benefits of red berries sound enticing. However, you should not eat too many strawberries. Because while they offer many health benefits, there are also negative consequences of consuming strawberries in large quantities.

Strawberries contain fruit acids that can damage tooth enamel if eaten in large quantities.

Also, strawberries can cause allergic reactions in some people.

People with kidney stones should also take extra care, as strawberries contain oxalic acid, which can promote the formation of kidney stones.

Do Strawberries Help You Lose Weight?

Strawberries are a great choice for a low-calorie snack—especially for people looking to lose or maintain weight. 100 grams of strawberries contain only about 39 calories.

So if you’re looking for a delicious and healthy option for your next meal, you should definitely go for strawberries – preferably pure.