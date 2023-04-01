The hearing you will have to attend Donald Trump for the case of pornstar Stormy Daniels was set for 14:15 local time (20:15 in Italy) on Tuesday 4 April. The US media report it. As reported by Joe Tacopina, the former US president’s lawyer, Trump ‘will not be handcuffed’. According to the lawyer, the Manhattan Attorney’s Office will “probably” make the charges against the tycoon official only during Tuesday’s hearing.

Ivanka Trump: “I love my father and the USA, sorry for both” “I love my father and I love my country. Today I am sad for both.” Thus Ivanka Trump, daughter of the former president, commented on the indictment in Manhattan on Instagram. “I appreciate voices from across the political spectrum expressing support and concern,” she added.

Biden learned of Trump’s indictment from the media “All of us, including the president, learned of Trump’s indictment Thursday night, like all Americans, from the media.” This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. The official has reiterated several times that there will be no comment on the case from the administration.

