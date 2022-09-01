Home Health Porsche showcases the new Vision Gran Turismo livery at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany – 2GameSome
Porsche showcases the new Vision Gran Turismo livery at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany

Porsche showcases the new Vision Gran Turismo livery at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany
  September 01, 2022
The Cologne Video Game Show in Germany is the world‘s largest video game exhibition. Porsche participated in the exhibition for the first time this year. In a specially built modern exhibition area, Porsche displayed the cooperation between Porsche and the internationally renowned sports brand Puma in the field of video games.

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is the focal point of the exhibition, and its appearance also changed during the exhibition, and was painted and transformed on the spot by street art artist Vexx. The Vision Gran Turismo, which debuted in November 2021, is Porsche’s first concept car for video games, and will be available to gamers in the new Gran Turismo 7 game on PlayStation 4 and 5 from March 2022. car model. Belgian artist Vexx is one of the most well-known visual artists on social media and a model for modern young designers.he is alsoThe social platform recorded the process of painting the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo on site.

Visitors can also play games at the Porsche and Puma booths, test their driving skills on a virtual track with Porsche’s racing simulator, and even drive the Vexx-designed Porsche Vision Gran Turismo in the Gran Turismo 7 game. There is also a special area in the corner of the exhibition area to let visitors understand the history and design process of the car, and Vexx also exhibited some of his current NFT works.

Rober Ader, Chief Marketing Officer of Porsche, said: “Porsche has been steadily expanding its video game and e-sports layout in recent years, and our participation in the Cologne Game Show reflects this strategy. The launch of the first sports car specially designed for the virtual world, the Vision Gran Turismo, is one of our commitments. A major milestone, Vexx also brings a new look to the car with paint, which shows how passionate we are about working with creators and the art world.”

“As an artist, it was a very special opportunity to create a new design for Porsche,” Vexx said. “The look combines the Porsche brand image with the video game theme. I’m very excited to be able to drive this car in video games from now on. Bringing new life and image to my paintings.”

Along with the vehicle display, Porsche and Puma also displayed a series of fashion products designed by Vexx, including sneakers, T-shirts and hats, etc. These clothes are matched with other game totems drawn in the style of Vexx, with the appearance of painted cars. Repeated use is a feature of its design; a redesigned version of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Vexx is also available in Porsche stores as a 1:18 scale model.

