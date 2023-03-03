Il site of the Municipality of Rome it would have ended up under attack by some hackers who tampered with the portal causing it to go down. According to what is learned from the Capitol, the technicians are at work from the morning of Thursday 2 March 2023 to try to restore the service which, for large stretches of the day, worked in fits and starts.





Capitol site down, access problems

The website of the Municipality of Rome experienced the first problems in the morning and the intervention of technicians was necessary to try to restore the service. But against all expectations, bringing the Campidoglio portal back online was anything but simple.





In fact, during the day the portal worked in fits and starts and several times it was impossible to access the platform which returned a clear message to users: “The Roma Capitale portal is currently not available due to the continuation of maintenance activities and due to problems of a technical nature”. Problems of a technical nature which, however, are under the magnifying glass of the police who want to see clearly.





Hypothesis of a hacker attack on the Municipality of Rome website

The postal police, alerted by the municipal administration, are carrying out checks on the case investigations to understand whether or not there was the hand of a hacker.

In the evening, the site is available again, but suspicion remains and now it will be up to the agents to reconstruct the nature of the phenomenon. Among other things, it would not be the first time that a website of an Italian company or institution has been targeted by hackers.

Previous hacker attacks

The last major wave of cyberattacks had been lo last February 22ndand on that occasion the intrusions were claimed by a pro-Russian collective. The attack was linked to the visit to Ukraine by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.





On that occasion, the sites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that of the Viminale and that of Agricultural Policies, the portal for issuing the electronic identity card and that of the Carabinieri, but also the site of the Bper bank and that of the utility company A2a and also that of the Tim group.



