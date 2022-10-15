Home Health Portentous sampling manages to diagnose the arrival of a cancer
Health

Portentous sampling manages to diagnose the arrival of a cancer

by admin
Portentous sampling manages to diagnose the arrival of a cancer

Important achievements are made every day in the medical field, especially when it comes to diagnoses of serious diseases. Recently, a miracle sample proved to be able to diagnose the arrival of cancer.

Researcher at work – Source Pixabay

Researchers are always working to ensure more precise diagnoses and, above all, to be able to discover the many mysteries that the human body still has in store for us today.

Just recently a team was able, through a miraculous withdrawalto diagnose the arrival of the cancer discovering the presence in the blood of some signals that could be able to diagnose the onset of a neoplasm more quickly. Let’s see what this test consists of and what are the prospects.

Miraculous withdrawal: what researchers have discovered

A recent study conducted by Pathfinder and presented at ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) has shown that it can diagnose cancer early in 35 of the nearly 7,000 patients involved.

Using a liquid biopsy and state-of-the-art technology, they were able to take a real photograph of the circulating DNA – that is, the pieces of DNA that the cancer cell releases into the blood.

Researcher in the analysis laboratory - Source Pixabay
Researcher in the analysis laboratory – Source Pixabay

With this test, therefore, the researchers were able to identify a “cancer signal” – that is, common alterations in this pathology that refer to as many as 50 different types of neoplasms.

Liquid biopsy test: how accurate is it?

Unfortunately, the road is still very long, since – as also explained by Dr. Antonio Russo (professor of oncology at the University of Palermo and President of the medical oncologists college) – in more than 60% of the subjects studied the test was positive. but then a true diagnosis of the disease did not follow. This detail obviously increased the state of anxiety in these subjects.

See also  Google Play Store implements new rules! Lots of Apps will be removed! - ezone.hk - Technology Focus - Digital

Despite this, however, this goal reached opens the door to a new way of medical diagnosis and the study will continue until the details are better defined in order to be able to give more precise answers.

Laboratory analysis - Source Pixabay
Laboratory analysis – Source Pixabay

In short, it seems that the time has not yet arrived to be able to rely on a single withdrawal in order to have the complete picture of the situation, but the conditions are more than good to hope to be able to do so in the not too distant future.

You may also like

Vaccine against heart attack INCLISIRAN: finally the cure...

A cigarette is enough to block the production...

Drug resistance, over one million deaths in 2019....

Covid vaccine, Iss: “Dose booster protects 82% from...

Few proteins (and vegetables), lots of vegetables: kidney...

The ISS: ‘With boosters 82% protected from severe...

Ronaldo and depression: ‘I’ve been doing therapy for...

Oxytocin, the love hormone that mends broken hearts

not only in pasta. Pay attention to your...

Few proteins (and vegetables), lots of vegetables: kidney...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy