Important achievements are made every day in the medical field, especially when it comes to diagnoses of serious diseases. Recently, a miracle sample proved to be able to diagnose the arrival of cancer.

Researchers are always working to ensure more precise diagnoses and, above all, to be able to discover the many mysteries that the human body still has in store for us today.

Just recently a team was able, through a miraculous withdrawalto diagnose the arrival of the cancer discovering the presence in the blood of some signals that could be able to diagnose the onset of a neoplasm more quickly. Let’s see what this test consists of and what are the prospects.

Miraculous withdrawal: what researchers have discovered

A recent study conducted by Pathfinder and presented at ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) has shown that it can diagnose cancer early in 35 of the nearly 7,000 patients involved.

Using a liquid biopsy and state-of-the-art technology, they were able to take a real photograph of the circulating DNA – that is, the pieces of DNA that the cancer cell releases into the blood.

With this test, therefore, the researchers were able to identify a “cancer signal” – that is, common alterations in this pathology that refer to as many as 50 different types of neoplasms.

Liquid biopsy test: how accurate is it?

Unfortunately, the road is still very long, since – as also explained by Dr. Antonio Russo (professor of oncology at the University of Palermo and President of the medical oncologists college) – in more than 60% of the subjects studied the test was positive. but then a true diagnosis of the disease did not follow. This detail obviously increased the state of anxiety in these subjects.

Despite this, however, this goal reached opens the door to a new way of medical diagnosis and the study will continue until the details are better defined in order to be able to give more precise answers.

In short, it seems that the time has not yet arrived to be able to rely on a single withdrawal in order to have the complete picture of the situation, but the conditions are more than good to hope to be able to do so in the not too distant future.

