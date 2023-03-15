5
- Porto-Inter, Inzaghi: “Luck counts relatively, we deserved” Fantasy football ®
- Inzaghi: “Great Inter, history made. My revenge? I’ll speak when the time comes” The Sports Gazette
- Inter, it’s day X (and keep an eye on Inzaghi’s future…). Milan, the attitude of Leao and that of Maignan. Juve, woe to underestimate Allegri. Attention, the new Super Cup is coming! Sportitalia
- Inter, Inzaghi’s revenge: “Great company, we made a piece of history” – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- Inzaghi to Sky: “We have written a piece of history”. And on the eventual derby in the quarterfinals… Fcinternews.it
- See full coverage on Google News