A race not to be missed, for the future of Inter and its bench: Simone Inzaghi is well aware of the specific weight of the return of the round of 16 with Porto, a crucial turning point of the Nerazzurri season. The technician presented the challenge in the press conference as follows:

On the defeat against Spezia

“We analyzed, we talked, we reviewed. But that’s the past, the match of the moment is tomorrow’s match against Porto. In La Spezia, I think that losing playing like this can happen once every 500 games, it happened and we lick our wounds “Now let’s think about Porto, a very difficult opponent with a very hot stadium. We played the first half at San Siro, now it’s the second half and we want to take our chances.”

On the match against Porto

“We know what we’ll find and that tomorrow we can make a big leap and return to the top eight in Europe. Inter have reached the last 16 for two years in a row, it hasn’t happened in a long time and we want to go even further. The second half will be even more stimulating, we will need concentration because we find a team used to these matches”.

About training

“I have several doubts, which I will resolve tomorrow, both on Lukaku and on Skriniar. I still have to decide in attack, Skriniar has been out for two and a half weeks and today he had his first full training session in the group. I will have to evaluate, I know what Milan has done to being in this game, from the first leg when he asked me to change he was no longer able to train and now he has given great availability”.

On the relationship with Zhang

“We meet on a daily basis, after every match with the president and with the directors we always talk to each other, both for better and for worse. When things go well, everything is ok. With a few defeats, everything seems to go badly. In Italy, all the teams except one of them are keeping Inter’s level. We’re returning from an undeserved defeat, but this is football and I’ve seen the boys united as always”.

On trust in the team

“Why trust this Inter tomorrow? For what we’ve done in this Champions League. On the day of the draw, I don’t know if you were expecting Inter in the round of 16 in your head, but we believed it so much because we knew we wanted to get to this point. we arrived, we had a good first leg match but tomorrow’s 90 plus recovery are still missing”.

On criticism

What do you think when you read that there is no grip from the coach? “I think I’ve never answered and on the eve of a match like this I don’t feel like doing it. I know how football works, I know who criticizes why they do it. It’s the pitch that’s talking and we’ll try to make it talk tomorrow, as happened in these 18 months for better or for worse”.

Zanetti: “Inzaghi? Clubs, players and coaches: everyone must give more”

