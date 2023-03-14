Of the many Nerazzurri fans who joined Inter in Porto, some were not allowed into the stadium despite having purchased a regular ticket in the away section. An unfortunate situation, which occurred despite the diplomatic work in the afternoon, with guaranteed entry to the Nerazzurri who had bought tickets but not in the away sector. Beyond the chaos at the stadium, fortunately there were no clashes and the situation remained under control.

Marotta: “These facts are a bitter page”

Beppe Marotta, after the match, commented on the facts in the interview with Sky: “An unexpected act that will lead us to have a confrontation in these days with UEFA, which has no responsibility in this affair, to try to reconstruct the facts I saw children, nuclei of families who arrived from Italy: it is an unfortunate fact, in a world in which the football aspect must represent a moment of aggregation and happiness. It is a bitter page. We’ll file a complaint to understand what happened: the police had reassured us about the entry of the fans. We are facing a core of fans with families and children who weren’t here to perpetrate acts of violence: there were no alarms to prevent entry.”