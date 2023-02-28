Four workers of Portovesme srl, in Sulcis, barricaded themselves on the chimney of the KSS plant at a height of 100 meters. The clamorous protest, accompanied by a statement, was put in place to put it in a strong way the issue of high energy costs and the shutdown of almost all Portovesme srl plants which would put 1,300 payrolls at risk. In the meantime, since yesterday the procurement workers have been in a permanent assembly, in the square of Portovesme srl, with supervision in the procurement reception desk, where some tents have also been placed.

“This is not a joke, but it is an action in support of the disputes and initiatives implemented up to now by the RSU and the trade unions. At this point we need to have an urgent meeting at the ministry to open a national confrontation with all the interlocutors sitting at the same table and find an immediate solution on the energy front. Reassurances are not enough, but serious and strong commitments are needed to get us down”. The workers who climbed the chimney tell ANSA.

Workers and trade unions in assembly after the clamorous protest of four workers of Portovesme srl who in the early hours of today climbed to a height of 100 meters on the chimney of the Kss plant of Portovesme srl, in Sulcis. “Solidarity to the workers who have undertaken this initiative in defense of work. It is clear that the issue to be resolved is that of energy, unfortunately we have recorded no progress by the institutions. Sharing the workers’ document, we urgently ask for a meeting with the minister competent”, say Emanuele Madeddu Filctem-Cgil, Vincenzo Lai Femca Cisl and Pierluigi Loi Uiltec Uil.

