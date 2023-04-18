Positive EU stock exchanges after Chinese GDP. Banks in the spotlight with US quarterly reports

Finance by Stefania Arcudi and Chiara Di Cristofaro Closing with the plus sign for Tokyo. Contrast the squares of Hong Kong and China. The German Zew is on the agenda

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the aftermath of a subdued sittingafter the run of the previous octave, le European stock exchanges they start the session moderately up, with their eyes on US quarterly earnings – especially Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Netflix are expected – to understand what the effects of restrictive monetary policies have been on companies. So they go up the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, theIBEX 35 in Madrid, l’AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 from London.

Attention is always high on the next moves of the central banks but optimism is fostered by better-than-expected data on Chinese GDP (which grew by 4.5% in the first quarter after 2.9% in the previous quarter). On the European macro front, pay attention to the German Zew index which will be released in the morning.

Eyes on Telecom with funds moves, focus on banks

Piazza Affari, to be monitored Telecom Italia with Kkr and Macquire ready for a new round of offers which should always be lower than Vivendi’s requests. Attention also to banks, while risk hypotheses return in the sector with bpm bank which, according to rumors, could again be in the crosshairs of Unicredit: Equita analysts believe that the operation “would have a strong industrial rationale and in addition it would boost earnings per share, over 15% after synergies”

Euro strengthens against the dollar, oil and gas prices on the rise

On the currency side, the single currency rose slightly against the dollar to 1.093, positive for oil driven by Chinese GDP better than expected while gas rose by 2% to 41.96 euros per MWh in Amsterdam.

Tokyo up for the eighth session in a row, Chinese stock markets down

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the eighth consecutive session in positive territory. The weakening of the yen against the dollar, a driving factor for the benefits it entails for the blue chips of the large Japanese exporting companies, supported the prices, which were well tuned right from the start. The strong closing on Wall Street helped boost buying in Asian equities. The Nikkei index of 225 leading stocks thus closed up by 0.5% at 28,658.83 points. Among the stocks, the banking sector and companies active in retail sales stand out. Investors are closely monitoring the macro data waiting for the curtain to lift on the quarterly, starting next week.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is down, in the run-up to the release of China‘s GDP for the first quarter of 2023: the Hang Seng index drops 0.67% at the start, slipping to 20,643.41 points. The Chinese Stock Exchanges travel little moved after the release of China‘s GDP for the first quarter, which grew by 4.5% annually against estimates of +4%: the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.13%, to 3,381.09 points, while that of Shenzhen slipped by 0.38%, to 2,133.16.

China, GDP up 4.5%. Sales jump

In the first quarter of 2023, China recorded a GDP up by 4.5% per annum compared to 2.9% in October-December and 4% expected by analysts. On a monthly basis, reports the National Statistics Office, the increase is 2.2% compared to the revised 0.6% of the previous three months and the estimated 2.2%. China grew by 3% in 2022, at one of the lowest rates in recent decades, discounting the draconian Covid-19 containment measures that paralyzed production and consumption and which were only lifted in early December. For the current year, the central government announced in March a target of “around 5%”. Retail sales in China rebound in March, reaching an annual increase of 10.6%, more than the 3.5% in January-February and the 7.6% expected on average by analysts, in the wake of the easing of containment measures of the Covid.

Appointments to keep an eye on

The German index is expected to be released Call, which illustrates the confidence of institutional investors on the future of the economy of Germany, but also of the Eurozone. The consensus of analysts gives it an increase from 13 to 15 points (optimism prevails when it is greater than zero).

During the week, however, other important surveys are arriving, such as UK inflation (tomorrow), consumer confidence in the euro area, the first estimate for April of the S&P Global PMI indices on Eurozone business expectations. Overseas, moreover, it is the week of the release of numerous quarterly reports. Among the most significant for assessing the health of Corporate America are those of Johnson&Johnson, Bank of America e Goldman Sachs (Tuesday), Morgan Stanley, Ibm, Tesla (Wednesday), Procter & Gamble (Friday).

