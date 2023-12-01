Positive Evaluation of European Animal Welfare Commitment Campaign: Spanish Beef and Animal Interprofessionals Reflect on Two Years of Progress

The Spanish beef interprofessionals (Try it) and those of Spanish sheep and goats (Interovic) and Hungarian (JTT) wanted to take stock of the campaign European Animal Welfare Commitment two years after its launch, with a “very positive” evaluation of it.

The objective of this initiative is to publicize the commitment that the farmers of the three organizations maintain with European animal welfare, as well as to claim the importance and differential value of accreditable certification schemes such as the seal B+ Animal Welfare Commitment. A materialized commitment to your Animal Welfare Commitment Decalogue.

During these two years of the campaign, the three interprofessional organizations have been defending the good work of sheep, goat, and beef farmers, as well as the European production system, the most demanding in the world in terms of animal welfare, thanks to the group of actions carried out within the promotion plan co-financed with European funds to promote the European Animal Welfare Commitment.

Meetings with professionals, communication actions, actions at the point of sale, and two successful editions of the European Animal Welfare Symposium have been key to turning this program into a true meeting, reference and debate point on European animal welfare and how to continue improving always hand in hand with science and technical advances.

To promote this European animal welfare program, the interprofessionals have held two symposiums in two European capitals: on the one hand, the I European Animal Welfare Symposium, held in Madrid in November 2022, which became the first event of its kind held on this topic on the continent. An event that had the presence and participation of more than 200 experts from the sector.

In September 2023, the II Symposium was held, of a more pan-European nature, being held in the capital of Europe, Brussels, where experts from more than 20 countries participated and with an audience of almost 500 people, including in-person and telematic audiences. The important reach achieved in both editions with more than 700 attendees and great media coverage demonstrates the interest in the topic and the quality of the actions carried out.

In absolute terms, the campaign closes with more than 263 million impacts and a total budget of almost 800,000 euros.

