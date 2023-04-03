Home Health Positive interim report on the implementation of the “Together for people with dementia” agenda
Positive interim report on the implementation of the "Together for people with dementia" agenda

Counteract the isolation of the sick and their relatives

Around 1.6 million people in Germany suffer from dementia today. 300,000 people become ill every year. The total number of people with dementia is increasing by around 40,000 each year (difference between new cases and deaths). In the future, more and more people with dementia will live in families, neighborhoods and neighborhoods. In order to counteract the isolation of the sick and their relatives and to be able to offer them comprehensive help and support, the Federal Government has set up the “Alliance for People with Dementia” as one of the working groups of the demographic strategy. The implementation of the agenda of the Alliance for People with Dementia ends as planned in September 2018. It is a first step on the way to a national dementia strategy in Germany.

The interim report is published during the “Week of Dementia”, which takes place nationwide from 19 to 25 September 2016 under the motto “Young and old move dementia”. The “Week of Dementia” has been agreed by Allianz as a central annual measure and is being organized for the second time by all design partners. Various campaigns are intended to raise public awareness of the situation of people with dementia and draw attention to offers of help for those affected and their families.

