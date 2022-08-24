Home Health Positive Italian in Covid, monkey pox and HIV, he’s fine – Sicily
Catania Polyclinic, discharged for some time. Case at the center of studies

A 36-year-old from Catania, after a holiday in Madrid, tested positive at the same time as monkeypox, Covid and HIV. The patient was hospitalized for just over two weeks from 5 July in the San Marco hospital of the University Polyclinic of Catania. His health is good and he has been discharged for some time. It would have been the first case of co-infection with monkeypox, Covid and HIV and is the focus of studies by British researchers. The news, published by the medical magazine Journal of Infection, was confirmed by the hospital of the Etna capital.

