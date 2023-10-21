Positive Results of Nidlegy Phase III Trial Show Promising Efficacy in Skin Cancer Treatment

New Drug Nidlegy Shows Promising Results in Phase III Clinical Trials for Skin Cancer Treatment

A groundbreaking new drug against skin cancer has been tested by Philogen, an Italian-Swiss company, in collaboration with Indian multinational Sun Pharma. The drug, called Nidlegy, has shown significant efficacy in Phase III clinical trials, raising hopes for improved treatment options for patients.

The study involved 257 patients with locally advanced melanoma in 22 oncology centers across Italy, Germany, France, and Poland. The primary objective of the study was to determine the drug’s ability to improve recurrence-free survival (RFS). After just over two years of observation, the results showed a remarkable reduction in the risk of recurrence or death by 33% and 37% respectively.

Nidlegy, administered intratumorally before surgery, proved to be highly effective in improving recurrence-free survival compared to surgery alone. The positive results of the study will be presented at an international medical congress and submitted to specialized scientific journals and regulatory authorities in the coming months.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the positive results emerging from our study in locally advanced resectable melanoma,” said Professor Dario Neri, co-founder, CEO, and CSO of Philogen. “The clinical data in melanoma and high-risk non-melanoma skin cancers give hope for the possible adoption of Nidlegy administered intralesionally in a number of dermato-oncological indications.”

Philogen is currently conducting six more advanced clinical studies with registration potential, including Nidlegy and Fibromun as active ingredients, which are the company’s most advanced experimental products.

The promising results of the Phase III clinical trials for Nidlegy offer hope for skin cancer patients worldwide. This breakthrough drug could potentially revolutionize the treatment options available and improve the prognosis for those battling this deadly disease. Further research and development efforts by Philogen and Sun Pharma are expected to pave the way for new therapeutic options in the near future.

In related news, October is Breast Cancer Prevention Month, and various initiatives and free visits are being organized to raise awareness and promote early detection of the disease. It is crucial for individuals to take advantage of these opportunities to prioritize their health and well-being. Stay tuned for more updates on the latest advancements in cancer research and prevention.

Share this: Facebook

X

