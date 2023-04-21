possible beneficial effects to prevent colorectal cancer – Nourish and Prevent

It is known that some diets, such as those high in lipids and glucose, increase the risk of colorectal cancer, while little is known about diets capable of preventing colon carcinogenesis; the ketogenic diet, characterized by a high fat and very low carbohydrate content, could be one of them. By feeding in this way, the amount of sugar available for tumors is reduced and the production of ketone bodies is switched on as an alternative energy source for healthy cells. Cancer cells are unable to use ketone bodies for energy and therefore lack the means to progress and survive.

Many studies have reported the beneficial effects of the ketogenic diet in different types of cancer, and recently, the ketone body β-hydroxybutyrate was found to have anticancer potential against colorectal cancer. Despite its beneficial effects, however, the ketogenic diet also has some disadvantages such as gastrointestinal disorders and weight loss. For this reason, research is currently geared towards finding alternatives to the strict ketogenic diet by looking for a useful supplement for patients with ketone bodies that may have beneficial effects in the hope of overcoming these potential drawbacks.

A group of researchers has carried out an analysis in which the mechanism by which the ketogenic diet influences the growth and proliferation of cancer cells is discussed. In particular, the Authors illustrate the most recent studies related to its use as an adjunctive measure to chemotherapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, explain the limits of its use and the promising role of exogenous ketone supplementation in this context.

Int J Mol Sci. 2023 Feb doi: 10.3390/ijms24043683