Possible consequences of the hospital reform for the healthcare landscape

In the negotiations on the major hospital reform, no agreement has yet been reached between the federal and state governments. The challenges for hospitals remain, according to the ISM professor and course director in Health Care Management, Dr. Christine von Reibnitz, still big even with reform. In the personnel area, no relaxation is to be expected in the short term. Likewise, many questions remain unanswered when it comes to financing – an overview.

The costs for hospitals have risen continuously in recent years, as evidenced by data from the Federal Statistical Office. There are many reasons for this, as Professor Dr. Christine von Reibnitz from the International School of Management (ISM) explains: “The main driver for the increasing costs in hospitals is the shortage of skilled workers in medicine and nursing. As a result, the hospitals can no longer carry out as many treatments; the result is a restriction in capacity . But the maintenance costs, especially the high energy costs, make it difficult for the hospitals to cope.”

Planned innovations of the major hospital reform

The health economist von Reibnitz shares the assessment of many health experts that the previous hospital system can no longer function under these circumstances. “A large number of hospitals are committed to good quality of service, but there are differences in the quality of care. The hospital reform proposed by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach aims to enable concentration processes in specialized areas, for example in oncology. This step is necessary , in order to ensure good quality healthcare for patients despite less capacity,” summarizes Prof. Dr. Christine von Reibnitz summed up the thrust of the new reform.

If things go according to the Federal Minister of Health‘s plans, around 60 percent of the costs should no longer be covered by case flat rates, but by provision and care flat rates. This should give hospitals more planning security for basic care. In addition to changes in the remuneration system, consideration is also being given to dividing German hospitals into three levels of care. This should enable more targeted treatment depending on the complexity of the disease.

The ISM professor for health care management sees a great added value of the new system in the promotion of outpatient treatments, especially with regard to the staff: “The avoidance of unnecessary inpatient stays could make an important contribution to relieving the medical staff. Because a hospital can only change if the outpatient area or care for the elderly is rethought and restructured.”

Who pays for a well-functioning healthcare system?

A central question in the negotiations about the hospital reform relates to the responsibilities of the federal and state governments. “The federal states see their participation in the design of the service groups, the BMG, on the other hand, builds on nationwide uniform quality specifications,” explains the health economist von Reibnitz. In this way, the costs will also be shared in the future. While the treatment costs are largely financed by health insurance contributions, the investment costs are the responsibility of the federal states. “The federal states are legally obliged to bear the actual costs of hospital investments. This includes, for example, investments in buildings, medical technology, digitization and climate protection. Digitization and climate-friendly conversion in particular will pose major financial challenges for hospitals in the coming years ,” says the ISM professor.

The restructuring of the hospitals towards a modern, high-quality healthcare system therefore costs a lot of money. “An increase in health insurance contributions alone will not close the financing gap – further solutions are needed here, such as the state taking on more responsibility for non-insurance services – and relieving the burden on the contributors,” von Reibnitz points out.

Challenge of staff shortages not solved by the hospital reform

The greatest challenge facing the German healthcare system, the shortage of skilled workers, cannot be overcome with the hospital reform alone. “Hospitals urgently need to invest in well-structured personnel acquisition and modern personnel management. The treatment processes must be examined carefully so that the scarce medical specialists are deployed in the right places,” says von Reibnitz.

A look at the much-cited example of Denmark shows additional development potential when it comes to the shortage of medical professionals. “With regard to Denmark, it would be conceivable, for example, that nurses themselves could also carry out medical activities in primary care in order to relieve doctors. This has been discussed in Germany for a long time – just not yet implemented appropriately. This would also make the profession of nurse more attractive, ” the conclusion of the expert.

