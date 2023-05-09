Home » possible deviation from the route of the Giro d’Italia
possible deviation from the route of the Giro d’Italia

possible deviation from the route of the Giro d’Italia

The technical and judicial inspection of the area affected by this morning’s accident in Ravello where the young driver lost his life…

The technical and judicial inspection of the area affected by this morning’s accident ended a little while ago Ravello where the young driver of a private tourist bus lost his life, Nicola Fusco, 29 years old from Agerola. In the next few hours the prosecutor of Salerno will decide which area to subject to judicial seizure: on this will also depend the passage of cyclists for the Tour of Italy. In the long river meeting yesterday afternoon in the prefecture, chaired by prefect Francesco Russo, and in the presence of the mayors of the Coast and the police, it was decided to put in place various operational hypotheses to be adopted immediately after the decision of the judiciary which will arrive in the late evening of today at the latest in the early hours of tomorrow. In particular, the mayors of the coastal stretch concerned, in particular that of Ravello, will have to work to make the route safe where, we recall, a section of guardrail is missing. In the event that the area under seizure should also concern the route of the Giro, the organizers of the event will have to identify solutions to the problem.

See also  From the Giro to football, postcards from Abruzzo drive investments - Abruzzo

