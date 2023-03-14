MeteoWeb

Greater exposure to tricloroetilene (TCE), a chemical used, appears to be associated with a higher incidence of the disease Parkinson. This alarming result emerges from a study, published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Diseaseconducted by scientists at the Medical Center of the University of Rochester (URMC).

The team, led by Ray Dorsey, Ruth Schneider e Karl Kieburtz, evaluated the correlation between the rate of Parkinson’s onset and the level of exposure to ECT. This substance, experts explain, has previously been linked to an increased risk of miscarriages and congenital diseases. According to what emerges from this work, trichlorethylene could also increase the chances of developing Parkinson’s disease by 500 percent. The researchers described the case of seven individuals heavily exposed to TCE.

Trichlorethylene, the studies

Used as a solvent and in a variety of industrial, consumer, military and medical applications, this product contaminates countless sites throughout the United States and is present at several military bases. Between the 1950s and 1980s, large numbers of families were exposed to levels of ECT approximately 280 times higher than the threshold considered safe. Analysis in mouse models showed that trichlorethylene can make its way into brain and body tissue, where it damages parts of cells that produce energy. Trichlorethylene in volatile form can contaminate soil and underground areas, but also homes, schools and workplaces.

In the scientific article, the authors argue that heavy exposure to the substance contributed to the onset of symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in the subjects considered. Among the personalities examined were professional basketball player Brian Grant and his father, a Marine at Camp Lejeune.

Scientists underline that to address the threat to public health posed by this substance, it is essential to provide systems for the remediation and sanitation of contaminated places. Further research will also be needed to better understand how the product may affect the risk of developing Parkinson’s.