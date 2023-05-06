possible new cannabis for therapeutic use

An international research team led by Israeli scientists has found that the woolly umbrella, a immortelle that lives in South Africa, produces over 40 cannabinoids. More than 30 are unknown and may have important therapeutic properties.

The woolly umbrella. Credit: Sagit Meir

Scientists have discovered that a plant to flower produce dozens of cannabinoidsthe chemical compounds responsible for the properties psychoactive e therapeutic from the cannabis. The plant in question, belonging to the vast Astereaceae family, is called woolly umbrella (Helichrysum umbraculigerum) and is native to the sunny places of South Africa. It is one of 600 species of helichrysum and is characterized by yellow flowers e velvetyfrom which the common name derives. Researchers have suspected for decades that it may contain chemicals that can affect the brain, as it is used (burned) in some folk rituals Africans, but with the exception of an old study conducted in Germany – which revealed the presence of cannabinoids – up to now no investigation had gone to the bottom of the matter. No one has been able to replicate the results obtained decades ago. Today, thanks to the new study, we not only know that the woolly umbrella produces many cannabinoids, over 40but that the vast majority of them are unknown, therefore new therapeutic properties could emerge to complement those already known.

The dozens of cannabinoids in the woolly umbrella were discovered by an international research team led by Israeli scientists from the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Life Science Core Facilities , of the Chemistry Research Support Department and of the Biochemical Sciences Division of the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory of Pune (India). The researchers, coordinated by Dr. Shirley (Paula) Berman and Professor Asaph Aharoni, reached their conclusions after whole genome sequenced of the plant. Through advanced techniques such as high-resolution mass spectroscopy and nuclear magnetic resonance they have not only identified the more than 40 cannabinoids present, but have also detected their structure in minute detail and have understood different biochemical pathways. For example, they determined where cannabinoids are produced in the plant, i.e. in the leaves, more specifically in the structures called trichomesas the image below shows.

The trichomes of the woolly umbrella. Credit: Weizmann Institute of Science

This is a significant discovery mainly for one reason: the cannabinoids of cannabis (which contains over 120, remaining “the first in the class”) are produced in flowers / inflorescences, which require expensive and unsustainable treatments to be extracted. The leaves a rapid growth instead of the woolly umbrella, they guarantee a much cheaper, more productive and easy to extrapolate source. Dr. Berman and colleagues have also identified the enzymes responsible for their production – belonging to the same family as those of cannabis – and have been able to modify the brewer’s yeast to produce the exact same cannabinoids as the woolly umbrella.

As indicated, over 30 of those spotted are completely new. Among those already known, cannabidiol is missing (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), two of the best-known cannabis compounds associated with “high” and mood swings, however cannabigerol (CBG), a cannabinoid that in some studies has demonstrated potential (and unconfirmed) pharmacological properties in the treatment of colon diseases and neurological disorders. The most interesting aspect of its presence lies in the fact that the acid form of cannabigerol is a precursor of all cannabinoids. as explained by scientists from the Weizmann Institute in a press release, therefore this South African plant “could become a valuable source of cannabinoids of plant origin”. Furthermore, among the dozens of new cannabinoids identified there may be some with therapeutic properties that should not be underestimated. “The next exciting step would be to determine the properties of the more than 30 new cannabinoids we have discovered, and then see what therapeutic uses they might have,” said Dr. Berman. The details of the research “Parallel evolution of cannabinoid biosynthesis” have been published in the scientific journal Nature Plants.