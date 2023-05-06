Possible oceans on Uranus’ 4 largest moons

Afp

Of the 27 moons of Uranus, four (the largest) could host oceans tens of kilometers deep under their frozen surface: they are Ariel, Umbriel, Titania and Oberon. This is indicated by the NASA study based on a new analysis of the data collected by the Voyager 2 mission in the 1980s and on new computer models. Data from ground-based telescopes also show that at least one of Uranus’ moons, Ariel, has material that bubbled to the surface relatively recently, perhaps erupted from a cryovolcano. Finally, the study indicates the abundant presence of chlorides and ammonia in the oceans of the moons: these substances, especially ammonia, could act as a sort of antifreeze.