“Possible presence of an armed man.” But then the alarm goes back- breaking latest news

The Senate building on Washington’s Capitol Hill has been evacuated after authorities were alerted to the possible presence of a gunman. The Nbc network reports it, citing some sources, according to which the agents of the Capitol Police are monitoring the area.

The alarm then stopped. According to the Washington police, quoted by AbcNews, it would have been a mistake. “There are no injuries and no gunmen,” a spokesman said.

The Washington police, in a tweet, had previously announced that the agents “are searching in and around the Senate office buildings in response to a 911 alarm call” and had asked everyone to stay “away from the area because the investigation is ongoing. Anyone inside the Senate buildings “must seek shelter” due to the possible presence of an active shooter.

The alarm came 24 hours after Donald Trump’s expected appearance in Washington court for his indictment. The city is on alert.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

