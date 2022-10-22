Home Health “Possible presence of mycotoxins” in rice cakes: packages withdrawn from the shelves
“Possible presence of mycotoxins” in rice cakes: packages withdrawn from the shelves



The alert from the Ministry of Health concerns the giant rice cakes, in packs of 200 g, of the organic Carrefour brand. Two lots recalled

New alarm from the Ministry of Health. This time to be withdrawn from the market were two batches of gallette of rice sold in the supermarkets of the Carrefour group.

