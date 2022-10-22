Journalist, screenwriter, graduated in Communication Sciences. I write because I adored the sound of my grandfather’s Olivetti and because, due to my bad education, I still ask myself the why of things today.

New alarm from the Ministry of Health. This time to be withdrawn from the market were two batches of gallette of rice sold in the supermarkets of the Carrefour group.

The note from the ministry speaks of “Recall for chemical risk”.

Rice cakes removed from the shelves

The rice cakes concerned, as can be seen from the note released by the ministry, are lots R22159A and R22160A, expiring on 9-10 / 6/2023.

Photo source: Ministry of Health

The “Carrefour Bio” rice cakes withdrawn from the market

Goods, sold under the “Carrefour Bio” brand in all the branches of the French supermarket scattered along the boot, it is produced by Continental Bakeries – Granco Sa, based in Enghien, Belgium.

The withdrawn product is indicated as “Giant rice cakes”and is sold in packs of 200 grams.

Maybe you might be interested Expensive shopping, beating on food, energy and household products: living costs more. The black prediction Shopping today costs much more than a year ago: the Assoutenti report portrays a situation destined to worsen See also Wellness gift ideas for Christmas: what to choose

The note from the Ministry of Health

In the note, issued on its website by the Ministry of Health, there are the reasons that led to the recall of the lots in question.

The main indication speaks of “Possible presence of mycotoxins”without further specifications.

It is however indicated in capital letters, to avoid unnecessary alarmism, that “only a large quantity consumption of foods containing mycotoxins can lead to health problems ”.

Warnings for consumers

All consumers who have purchased the products referring to the indicated lots, are requested, continues the note, to “do not consume the product and to bring it back to the point of purchase for replacement or refund “.

Mycotoxins, toxic substances produced by some molds, usually develop during the storage or transport phases of food.

Being substances that can cause various health problems, the European Union has long established the maximum levels of mycotoxins in food and feed.

Being toxic compounds produced naturally by various types of fungi, they cannot be totally eliminated. But at the very least, with the right controls, they can be kept in check.



<br />

