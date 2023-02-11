The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has launched a safety review of common medicines containing pseudoephedrine, used for colds, flu and nasal congestion. There is a possible risk of serious cerebral ischemic forms, potentially fatal.

The Safety Committee of the European Medicines Agency (PRAC) started a revision on the safety of some commonly used drugs due to the potential risk of serious adverse reactions. In the specific case, reference is made to two forms of cerebral ischemiaconditions related to the total or partial blocking of theblood supply al brain. The drugs involved are those containing the active principle called pseudoefedrina, derived from ephedrine. This compound is normally found in over-the-counter products for decongest the nosebut also in those to fight i symptoms of the cold and influenza / flu syndromes. In a note from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) it is indicated that in the European Union medicines containing pseudoephedrine “are available under various trade names, including Actifed, Aerinaze, Aspirin Complex, Clarinase, Humex rhume and Nurofen Cold and Flu”.

The safety review of these medicines was initiated at the request of the French medicines agency (ANSM) “pursuant to article 31 of directive 2001/83/EC”, specifies the EMA. The reason lies in the emergence of some data worthy of attention from the surveys of pharmacovigilance and ad hoc scientific studies. In simple words, a “small number” of cases of the two forms of cerebral ischemia have emerged, therefore the EMA wants to see clearly. At the end of the review procedure the PRAC will decide “whether the marketing authorizations for medicines containing pseudoephedrine should be maintained, varied, suspended or withdrawn across the EU”.

The two conditions that have ended up in the sights of the experts are the Posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES) and the Reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS). PRES is a condition that from the point of view of symptoms manifests itself with headache (headache), vomiting, mental confusion, motor and visual disturbances “which can lead to coma and death”, as specified by the Bulletin of the Medical and Surgical Society of Pavia. There is also a risk of permanent neurological and vision damage. the RCVS, as pointed out by Orpha.netis a rare cerebrovascular disease characterized by severe headaches, associated or not with focal neurologic deficits or seizures, secondary to reversible segmental and multifocal vasoconstriction of the cerebral arteries. Like the PRES it affects women more than men and can lead to ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, up to the death of the patient.

In light of the seriousness of the two conditions and the new data brought to the attention of the ANSM, the EMA has decided to intervene promptly with the review on the safety of the drugs. It should be remembered that medicines containing pseudoephedrine “have a known risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular ischemic events (undesirable effects involving ischemia in the heart and brain), including stroke and heart attack”, for these reasons the contraindications are already present in the package inserts.

The reason for this risk lies in the principle of action of the compound, a sympathomimetic amine which acts on the adrenergic system and induces vasoconstriction. Across the narrowing of blood vesselsin fact, the amount of fluid released from the vessels is reduced, as specified by the EMA. This determines the reduction of swelling and relief from symptoms of nasal congestion. All we have to do is wait for the conclusion of the PRAC investigation to find out if there will be any changes to the authorizations of medicines containing pseudoephedrine.