Medicines containing pseudoephedrine have come under investigation by the EMA

Some

drugs widespread for the care of flu symptoms and colds of the season have come under the eye ofEuropean Medicine Agency (EMA) for possible

serious health risks. Let’s see the list, edited by the newspaper Republic.

After the reporting of adverse events such as ischemia, the EMA is evaluating all medicines based on pseudoefedrinaa substance that could have important side effects on certain types of people.

The news agency ANSA reports that there is a suspicion that their use (and abuse) may trigger pathologies of the blood vessels of the brain: posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES) and cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS). The review follows a small number of caseswhich however may not be negligible on the basis of European statistics.

The above diseases can lead to a reduced blood flow to the brain and, in rare situations, could cause serious, even life-threatening complications. Common symptoms include headache, nausea and seizures.

The drugs under investigation would be the following: Actifed, Aerinaze, Aspirin Complex,

Clarinase, Humex rhume e Nurofen Cold and Flu.

The location of theItalian Medicines Agency (AIFA) it has anyway reassuredsaying, through an official note, that “there is no urgent safety concern and the risk/benefit ratio of these medicines remains positive; consequently, there are no urgent problems that imply restrictive actions on their use”.