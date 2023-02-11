L’European Medicines Agency (EMA) has launched an investigation into certain drugs for cold and theinfluenza containing pseudoefedrina.

The suspicion is that their use is related to pathologies of the blood vessels of the brain: posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES) and reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS).

The review follows a “small number of cases”, said the EMA which will decide later whether the medicines can remain on the market or a withdrawal is necessary. Products containing pseudoephedrine include Actifed, Aerinaze, Aspirin Complex, Clarinase, Humex rhume, and Nurofen Cold and Flu.

The review of pseudoephedrine-containing medicines was initiated at the request of the French medicines agency, alerted by a small number of cases of posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome e you reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome in people who had used drugs containing the substance.

The two conditions can lead to a reduced blood supply (ischemia) to the brain and, in some cases, can cause serious and life-threatening complications. Common symptoms include headaches, nausea, and seizures.

Medicines containing pseudoephedrine work by causing the blood vessels to narrow. This reduces the amount of fluid released from the vessels, resulting in less swelling and less mucus production in the nose.

They are available alone or with other medicines for treating cold and flu symptoms, such as heachachefever and pain or allergic rhinitis (inflammation of the nasal passages) in people with nasal congestion.

The EMA points out that it is already known that they present a risk “of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular ischemic events”, “including stroke and heart attack. Restrictions and warnings to reduce these risks are already included in the product information of the medicines.

