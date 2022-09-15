In the ranking of post Covid effectsalready a year ago the voice pain covered an important space: about half of the patients who got the infection had to struggle with muscle pain; others suffered from acute headaches (6-21%), chest pain (2-21%), ocular pain (16%), sore throat (5-17%), abdominal pain (12%). But a year after this photograph, on the occasion of the National Congress of Federdolore-Sicd (Italian Society of Pain Clinicians), underway in Bologna until September 18, President Giuliano De Carolis expresses fears for the near future: “We anticipate a possible increase in patients with chronic pain, due to the post Long Covid effect and relapses. It is necessary to intervene early on the control of the initial painful symptoms “.

“Fortunately – explains the specialist – we have passed the critical phase in which there were very many patients who declared pain after contagion from the virus. We are now worried about a wave of post-Long Covid effects and a relapse, especially in those patients who are not treated in an effective and timely manner at the onset of the first symptoms. difficult access to treatment, on the other hand those who have developed chronic pain as a consequence of the infection. They are those who have experienced chronic pain even months after the resolution of the infection, which corresponds to approximately 4% of the most Covid patients. serious, that is, those hospitalized or even intubated “.

In the organism it infects, the Sars-CoV-2 virus goes a long way, the pain doctors underline, citing “research based on an important interdisciplinary collaboration of the San Paolo university center” in Milan, which “would explain why the muscles and the resulting pains “. Highlights Tommaso Bocci, researcher of the study born from the collaboration between neurologists, resuscitators and pathologists of the ‘Aldo Ravelli’ Research Center of the State University of the Lombard capital: “The presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus has been documented not only in the brain areas breath control, but in the work, published in the ‘Journal of Neurology’, its path between lung and brain was detected along the vagus nerve that controls various bodily functions. Since the first severe cases of Covid we have observed respiratory alterations that they were not justifiable only for pneumonia. The study confirmed the presence of the virus in the vagus nerve, which uses the new route of diffusion along the nerve fibers to trigger pain. “

“There are three ways that the virus can use to cause pain”, explains Emanuele Piraccini, Pain therapy, Bellaria Ausl Hospital Bologna: “The direct one, the one mediated by inflammation, or as a consequence of the prolongation of the disease. inflammatory stimulus, there are alterations at the nervous level with a chronicization that affects about 30% of patients. It has also been seen that patients already suffering from chronic pain, if affected by Covid, have had a notable exacerbation. In addition, the pain in course of Covid-19 infection has a negative effect on the entire course of the disease: just think that a patient who has chest pain and is unable to cough can accumulate secretions in the lungs and can easily develop infections or pneumonia “.