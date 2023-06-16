Post-COVID era: new trend in tourism

CMG

BERLIN AND HAMBURG, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/

CMG News: The COVID-19 outbreak for over three years has significantly changed societal behavior and habits. This can also be felt in a new trend on the German tourism market. Many Germans or Europeans who used to travel around the world by plane now prefer proximity travel by car or caravan. And the pandemic has just brought the entire cruise industry to a standstill, especially cruise ships like the “Diamond Princess” have caused the intact cruise image to crumble during the pandemic. After China has optimized its COVID measures, the world expects a good recovery of the international tourism industry and the cruise operators are looking forward to a new spring.

You can find the interactive multichannel press release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/de/9179651-CMG-Post-COVID-Ara-Neuer-Trend-im-Tourismus/

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102708/04_01.mp4

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102709/04_02.mp4

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102710/04_03.mp4

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102711/11_01.mp4

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102712/11_02.mp4

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102713/11_03.mp4

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/post-covid-ara-neuer-trend-im-tourismus-301852808.html

Original content from: CMG, transmitted by news aktuell