Post-COVID era: new trend in tourism

Post-COVID era: new trend in tourism

BERLIN AND HAMBURG, March 12, 2020

CMG News: The COVID-19 outbreak for over three years has significantly changed societal behavior and habits. This can also be felt in a new trend on the German tourism market. Many Germans or Europeans who used to travel around the world by plane now prefer proximity travel by car or caravan. And the pandemic has just brought the entire cruise industry to a standstill, especially cruise ships like the “Diamond Princess” have caused the intact cruise image to crumble during the pandemic. After China has optimized its COVID measures, the world expects a good recovery of the international tourism industry and the cruise operators are looking forward to a new spring.

