Post-COVID headache – a challenge | HEALTH ADHOC

Berlin – Headaches are a common symptom of feverish, viral infections such as COVID-19 and can also persist beyond the acute illness or occur after a COVID-19 vaccination. New evidence suggests that inflammatory processes and the innate immune system are important in the development of post-COVID headaches and migraines. The data will be presented at the first headache congress of the German Migraine and Headache Society (DMKG) on June 30th. until 1.7. presented in Berlin.

In patients with a history of headaches such as migraines, headaches occur more intensely and longer during and after acute COVID-19 illness. Pain intensity during the acute illness appears to be the most important predictor of headache duration in the subsequent course. Prof. Dr. medical Andreas Straube will present new data on the pathophysiology of post-COVID headaches and migraines at the Headache Congress: “It was recently discovered that the innate immune system is involved in the development and chronification of migraines. The innate immune system plays an important role in fighting infections, but also in regulating inflammatory reactions in the body. Certain pro-inflammatory substances are elevated in the blood of migraine sufferers.”

Interestingly, some studies have shown that the early onset of headaches in the prodromal stage of SARS-CoV-2 infection correlates with a better prognosis of COVID-191. Headaches after a COVID-19 vaccination were even associated with a more robust immune response2, 3, suggesting that the physiological mechanism is complex. “It is exciting to find out which mechanisms could be responsible for the development of headaches within hours after a vaccination. These are completely new considerations that have not yet been investigated,” explains Prof. Straube.

Treat those affected better – thanks to comprehensive training

People who regularly suffer from headaches report a severely restricted quality of life. At the same time, headache patients often feel that their symptoms are not being taken seriously. The first headache congress of the German Migraine and Headache Society e. V. (DMKG) from 30.6. to July 1st, 2023 in the Langenbeck-Virchow-Haus in Berlin offers a comprehensive training program. In addition to post-COVID headaches, lectures will provide information about cannabis and headaches, new impulses from research and the current status of headache care in Germany. In workshops, in-depth practical knowledge of multimodal therapy for adults, children and adolescents, relaxation techniques or the biopsychosocial causes and consequences of pain can be learned.

Resident doctors from various specialist groups, who are usually the first point of contact for those affected, can bring themselves up to date at the headache congress. Participants receive six CME points for each day of the congress.

The German Migraine and Headache Society eV (DMKG, www.dmkg.de) has been the interdisciplinary scientific society for headache and facial pain since 1979, in which doctors, psychologists, physiotherapists, pharmacologists and pharmacists are organized. The independent and non-profit association is committed to improving the therapy of the many millions of people in Germany who suffer from acute and chronic headaches. The specialist society promotes research and organizes further training for medical professions as well as the German Pain Congress once a year together with the German Pain Society. The DMKG is a member of the German Society for Neurology (DGN) and the World Headache Society (International Headache Society).

With the initiative “Attack! Together against headaches« DMKG helps headache disorders to gain more attention. The initiative is financially supported by AbbVie, Lilly, Lundbeck, Novartis and Teva. All technical content is written by experts from the ranks of the independent DMKG on a voluntary basis and is not influenced by advertising messages.

