“Post-Covid is not an imaginary disease,” emphasizes psychiatrist Thomas Loew

The psychiatrist criticizes that the competitive system in the German scientific community often slows down research. Some things could definitely be faster and more targeted. “It’s not that we don’t get any funding, but in Germany it often takes one and a half to two years between the idea and hiring the first employee for a scientific project,” Loew told FOCUS online.

The silent suffering post-Covid – it is not in the foreground right now, but thousands in Germany are suffering more or less silently. There are still no specific drugs against the disease after the corona infection. Research is slowly taking hold. Those affected could have been better helped a long time ago. Thomas Loew, specialist in psychiatry, psychosomatic medicine and psychotherapy, is convinced of this.

“Post-Covid is not an imaginary disease”

In his study, he himself examines fatigue and fatigue, which often occur in the context of post-Covid syndrome. As part of a multi-center research project, the researcher and his team would like to contribute to a better understanding of this clinical picture and to optimizing rehabilitation treatment. And he still has vacancies. So anyone who is affected can get in touch. In the interaction of the various medical disciplines such as blood analysis, psychosomatics or neuro-psychology, the distances are kept short in order to provide patients with optimal support.

FOCUS online: What is it that post-Covid sufferers are currently most concerned about?

Thomas Loew: It is clearly the complaints that post-Covid sufferers struggle with the most. Because the supply is not yet adapted to the problem. In essence, we have all the components we need – with the exception of neuro-psychological training for patients who have concentration disorders. Here we simply have an undersupply and also a bottleneck, which in my opinion is due to the responsible specialist society.

How does this come about?

Loew: The first problem is that the conditions for admission and the scope of training for the professional group of neuro-psychologists have been politically increased so much that there are hardly any. The second is that this range of care was ultimately created to care for patients with organic brain disorders after trauma, after a stroke or in the context of dementia diseases. It usually takes place in special outpatient clinics. That is why it is not even clear to many medical colleagues that this offer exists.

In addition, those affected usually do not have a disability card. Then it gets complicated when it comes to billing the health insurance companies. So far, the problem has occurred so rarely that no one has really gotten excited about it.

Now, with long and post-Covid, it is taking on another dimension and new explosiveness.

Loew: Yes, and right now the wrong people are often getting the wrong thing. Because we still have the problem with the stigmatization of mental illnesses. At the same time, many psychiatrists have a distorted view of this. You see depression or anxiety. It is not at all what is in the foreground for the majority of our patients. First of all, the cognitive disorder does not get better when they give antidepressants.

What do those affected need instead?

Loew: The neuropsychological testing is very important and it is very time-consuming. With the participants in our study, we spend two hours alone on the computer doing concentration and attention tests.

Then you can practice very specifically – with memory, word games, telling stories. People learn, like a toddler, to train their memory again. This can also be well supported with programs and artificial intelligence. In practice, however, it is missing in so many places.

We have waiting times in our post-Covid outpatient clinic until the end of the year because we simply don’t have the positions. If we had more people to get paid, people would also be taken care of faster. However, this is very difficult to achieve in our tariff system.

Another problem is what many say, that they don’t feel seen. Why are thousands suffering silently in Germany?

Loew: It’s just problems that make you quiet. People can no longer concentrate, cannot move properly. They just don’t get up.

To give them a voice. Tell us more about the cases in your post-Covid ambulance that moved you the most!

Loew: We had a young doctor who came to us with the most serious need for care. She was torn from work – and within a few months found herself in a situation where she had to be fed liquid food, like a 95-year-old after a stroke. She had to wear noise canceling headphones because she could no longer endure noises such as crockery rattling. She covered her eyes with a napkin because the light was too bright for her. It is a huge catastrophe to see young people so knocked out.

I have now met another young man who is lying in bed like the poor poet, completely motionless, his hands on the covers. He can’t do anything. Because he says that if I exert myself with the simplest everyday stresses, then I have to rest for three days.

How can you give hope to those affected by post-Covid?

Loew: In the rehabilitation clinics we have a lot available such as neuropsychology and adapted physiotherapy. So my appeal to everyone who is suffering is: go to your family doctor, get a prescription for rehabilitation. Even if you say we already had one and it didn’t work, feel free to make a second one. Because we have learned something new in the last two years. We now have specific programs and scientific evidence that they are working.

What else have you specifically learned?

Loew: We see in special laboratory values ​​such as interleukins and other messenger substances that very different autoimmune processes take place in the body. So post-Covid is not an imaginary disease. For example, we see inflammation parameters such as those that occur in pulmonary embolism or thrombosis. The D-dimers are an important marker. They are elevated in almost all of our post-Covid sufferers. We are not yet able to explain exactly how the molecular problem leads to brain fog or fatigue. But we can ask about overload syndrome in a very standardized way. Stress tests reveal specific patterns that we use to make this objective.