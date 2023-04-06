However, immunization against SARS-CoV-2 with at least two partial vaccinations reduces this risk by 43 percent. This is the result of a meta-analysis of the scientific literature by British scientists. The meta-analysis takes the data situation around post-Covid to a new level, mainly because the information was included from many more affected people than in the individual studies. It was clearly found that women, the elderly, the overweight and smokers were at an increased risk of developing post-Covid syndrome. Women had a 56 percent increased risk. Vaccination turned out to be the most important prophylaxis against long-lasting health problems after a Covid-19 disease.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper