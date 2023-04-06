Home Health Post-Covid is predominantly “female” | News.at
Health

Post-Covid is predominantly “female” | News.at

by admin
Post-Covid is predominantly “female” | News.at

However, immunization against SARS-CoV-2 with at least two partial vaccinations reduces this risk by 43 percent. This is the result of a meta-analysis of the scientific literature by British scientists. The meta-analysis takes the data situation around post-Covid to a new level, mainly because the information was included from many more affected people than in the individual studies. It was clearly found that women, the elderly, the overweight and smokers were at an increased risk of developing post-Covid syndrome. Women had a 56 percent increased risk. Vaccination turned out to be the most important prophylaxis against long-lasting health problems after a Covid-19 disease.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Cold? Grandma's remedies never fail to combat seasonal ailments

You may also like

Infertile: According to the WHO, every sixth person...

Travaglio to La7: “Renzi director of the Reformist?...

We need courageous choices on the abolition of...

The movement system: the foundation for a healthy...

review, features and price 2022

Fraunhofer at the DMEA – Fraunhofer shows the...

Capital gains, the investigation expands: Finance in the...

A plant fungus has infected humans

get the first angry reactions against JK Rowling...

Competition: Addiction prevention in the municipality

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy