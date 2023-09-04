Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Simple Tips to Get Back on Track

Summer Weight Gain: Explained and Fixed

Instead of queuing up to join the gym with the risk of going there twice or deciding to fast uncontrollably with the risk of overeating afterwards, here are some suggestions within everyone’s reach. Without stress.

It is a common experience to find that you have put on a few pounds when you return from the summer holidays. How to explain and how to fix?

The explanation lies in the freer, party-like diet we could say, which accompanies us during the holidays (whether summer or winter), as confirmed by Stefano Erzegovesi, Nutritionist and Psychiatrist: In the summer in particular, more sugary and alcoholic beverages are drunk and you eat more ice creams and sorbets. They are all sugars. If to this we add more seasoned, richer meals (summer is the time for fried or grilled food), the weight gain will soon be explained.

Therefore, the fault of a more caloric diet, perhaps lasting for weeks, to which we abandon ourselves in the belief that on holiday, we move more and can burn off the excess calories. But really so? A partly erroneous belief: if it is true that people move more on holiday, it must be pointed out that moderate physical activity (playing volleyball or walking on the beach, even for an hour) does not affect consumption much compared to calorie intake of a whole day – specifies Erzegovesi. Only those who do heavy physical activity consume many calories: a walk with a gradient, swimming, rowing, running on the beach but done for hours. An hour’s walk every day compared to eight hours sitting in the office certainly increases energy consumption but does not create a calorie deficit that leads to weight loss or to compensate for an unbalanced diet in fats and sugars. With a brisk walk on the plain, a person weighing 70 kg consumes about 300 kcal in one hour, the equivalent of a breakfast with brioche or a small aperitif.

Here then is the needle on the scale moving to the right: for many, by one-two kilos, but for those who tend to gain weight more easily, at the end of August it could have been even 4-5 kg. How to run for cover, once back to everyday life? Instead of queuing up to join the gym out of guilt, you can put a few simple tricks into practice. With a fundamental premise: Let’s start with an attitude that is neither guilty nor judgmental – advises the specialist. You put on weight because you were on vacation, don’t worry. It is normal for the weight to fluctuate. We have to make sure that the change (even in the way we eat) was only temporary and that it ends with a return to routine.

The tips to start off on the right foot are those that will allow the body to put its detox capacity into practice on its own: no trendy diet, but getting back in shape starting from the vegetable world. We will tend to have eaten things that by their nature are saltier, have more saturated fat, and are therefore more pro-inflammatory. To promote a detoxifying effect you need to eat lots of fibers, lots of antioxidants, and lots of liquids, all elements present in quantities in plants – observes the expert. It will be good to start each meal with a vegetable appetizer, at least 300 grams: this will allow you to lower the glycemic load, slow down the absorption of what you eat and limit portions in a natural way. At lunch or dinner, then, eliminate animal proteins: no meat, fish, eggs, or cheeses and green light to legumes. A simple way to eat healthy, within everyone’s reach.

What about physical activity? The normal or moderate one, as written above, does not help burn every calorie introduced, but equally important. It develops muscles, which consume energy even at rest, wards off diseases, and improves mood: I recommend moving at least half an hour to three-quarters of an hour every other day. If you don’t have joint problems, try the “run-walk-run” method because it raises your heart rate a little more than walking: walk for 50 seconds for every minute, then take a jog for 10 seconds and then go back to step. Finally, don’t forget the biggest detox factor in your life: sleep. Anticipate dinner an hour and go to bed an hour earlier, concludes the specialist.

September 4, 2023 (change: September 4, 2023 | 08:01)

