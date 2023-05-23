Post-lunch nap, the shocking news arrives for lovers of relaxation

Many, after lunch, take a nap: according to science it is a good habit, which has various benefits.

A large part of the population, immediately after having lunch, feels the need to lie down for a few minutes and rest. It is the so-called afternoon nap. But does this habit have any benefits? According to scientific studies, yes, and there would be many benefits for our body and for our mind.

Usually, napping is recommended for young children and older people. In fact, it is one beneficial practice for everyone, young and old. For what reason? Numerous international tests illustrate all positive effects of a nap after lunch and how this can affect our body.

The benefits of the post-lunch nap: how it affects our body

As mentioned, napping comes with a number of benefits, but only if done correctly. It is always recommended rest for at least half an hourso don’t snooze too long, otherwise circadian rhythm is altered and subtracts sleep during the night. Resting for a few minutes, right after lunch, loads the body.

In all of this, stress is relieved, memory and lucidity improve, reaction times improve and you are more awake during the rest of the afternoon. Finally, he even affects the heart well-beinglowering the pressure and thus decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. In reality, there are three different types of nap: the preparatory one, the emergency one and the habitual one.

The afternoon nap falls into the third category, i.e. del habitual rest, that is, a nap always taken at the same time, as usual practice. But why are we sleepy immediately after having lunch? First of all, it happens because we get up very early in the morning, without fully loading the body. The rhythms of modern life are very fast and often compromise the quality of sleep night.

Sleep quality: essential for our health

Secondly, after lunch you experience a glycemic loadresulting in insulin intervention. This mechanism requires the body to spend more energy, so you get tired quickly. The importance of sleep it is essential to maintain a healthy and balanced life. Sleeping well is important in combating physical and cognitive impairment.

During sleep, in fact, i biological rhythms slow down and the body recovers all the energy expended during the day. The brain reduces its activity to a minimum, the tissues regenerate, the organs expel toxins, cleaning themselves. Our body is programmed precisely to sleep at night, from 7 to 10 hours, hours that are almost impossible to sleep, given our daily commitments. This brings a accumulation of delayed sleepwhich is usually spent during the weekend.



Sleeping little and badly inevitably affects health, leading to tiredness, stress, mood and concentration disturbances, hypertension, insomnia, drowsiness, and increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, strokes and heart attacks. Not to mention that those who sleep little age faster, accelerating cell degradation. According to US research, published in Archives of Internal Medicinehaving quality sleep would increase the immune system and it would extend life.

