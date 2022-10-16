- Post-orgasmic malaise syndrome: what it is and how to treat it Corriere della Sera
- “Allergic”, a new syndrome discovered in a young man: because he cannot have intercourse The weather
- Sex, allergic to orgasm, cannot have intercourse: what is the strange syndrome that hit a 27-year-old boy ilmattino.it
- Men allergic to sex: this is the syndrome that prevents having intercourse – www.ildistretto.it The District
- Allergic to orgasm: can’t have sex the Republic
- View full coverage on Google News