Post workout pain: it’s not lactic acid and it doesn’t depend on how trained we are (expert’s word)

Post-workout pains that everyone thinks are due to lactic acid are actually related to something completely different.

How many times have you heard yourself told that working out is good for your health salute? Surely, it is a more than fair statement, but it hides another important truth: you have to do it correctly, following targeted and above all specific workouts for your body and state of health.

To feel good about yourself, there’s absolutely no need to do exaggerated sports exercises, but even light activity is enough. Therefore, to avoid repercussions on the general state of health, movement is important, but with knowledge of the facts.

Has it ever happened to you, however, that you train and feel pain immediately afterwards? Many believe that it is lactic acid, but perhaps not everyone knows that this is not the case. Let’s find out why together.

Pain after training: what causes it

Despite what you might think, the pain you feel one or two days after physical training it is absolutely not attributable to the ‘famous’ lactic acid. Perhaps not everyone imagines it, but that burning sensation that is felt immediately after gymnastic exercises and for a few more days is something else.

This is typical DOMS that is to say Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness and it is a pain that is felt between 24 and 48 hours later and can disappear spontaneously. In some subjects it continues up to 96 hours after training. It doesn’t depend on how trained you are or on your muscle level: it happens to everyone based on the intensity of the work done. This means that some feel it more and some less, but it’s normal even if it’s annoying.

The acute soreness, resulting from a physical problem, it occurs immediately during training. This means that something has gone wrong and that you need to stop immediately. The pain that occurs later does not depend on the lactic acid but is caused only by the muscular effort. The body can’t make it disappear easily, so it’s wrong to talk about lactic acid.

I pains connected to this production disappear within an hour of training, DOMS appear after at least 24 hours. Muscle cells suffer damage and therefore following an inflammatory response to repair, generating pain. There is pressure on the nerve endings, on the blood vessels, the body then works to repair, repairing the situation, the damaged muscles are healed and everything is back to normal in a few days. However, what is defined as damage is used by the muscle to grow so it is not wrong but it is normal, the more the exercise is continuous over time the more this happens but it never stops hurting, maybe you just get used to that type of nuisance.