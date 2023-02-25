8
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 25 – The Ukrainian post office has issued a stamp that reproduces a work by British artist Banksy, in which a young judoka knocks down an adult man, an allegory of Ukraine defeating Russia. Al Jazeera reports it.
The artist’s work evokes the Ukrainian army overthrowing Russian President Vladimir Putin, known to be a black belt in judo. It had been painted by Banksy on a destroyed wall in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kiev. (HANDLE).
