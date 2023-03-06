For Poste Italiane postal savings bonds, investments rose above all as a result of interest rate updates. But which ones are the best of March 2023 that allow easy profit? Here is the answer.

Postal savings bonds increasingly loved by Italian savers. After years of living in the shadow of treasury bills, they have finally returned to competitiveness in recent months above all thanks to the updating of interest rates.

The increase first affected i newly issued savings bonds, but it was soon realized that the progressive loss of purchasing power caused by the increase in consumer prices would also affect the yields of bonds already in circulation.

Soon the rates have gone from 0.5 to 2% and then proceed to a further increase.

With this decision by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, postal savings bonds are once again competitive and have once again become the most popular savings instrument for Italians.

To date, there are numerous interest-bearing bonds in Poste Italiane’s portfolio of offers.

But which are the best of March 2023? Let’s see them together.

Postal savings bonds, which are the best for March 2023? Here’s how to make easy money

It is now well known, i postal bonds have returned to being the instrument most loved by Italian savers, especially after the increase in rates of return by the Deposit and loan fund.

These instruments can be short, medium and long term. The most sought after by Italian savers are certainly the short-term solutions for the very low propensity to risk of Italians.

In fact, these prefer to invest their savings in postal savings bonds rather than government bonds, which are characterized by certainly higher rates of return but characterized by greater uncertainty.

Issued by Deposit and loan fund and distributed by Poste Italiane, these are guaranteed by the State and allow savers to obtain reimbursement of the entire capital plus accrued interest upon expiry.

To date, among the short-medium term postal savings bonds, the Coupon Solution Legacythe 3 Years Plus Voucher and the Buono 3×2 . While among the long-term solutions we find the Buono 4×4

But what are the features?

Short-term postal savings bonds: among the best in March Legacy solution and 3-year plus voucher

Among the best of March 2023 we find the good interest Solution Legacy. It is a short-term savings instrument, with a maturity date of 4 years with a fixed return at the end of the subscription period.

Unlike the other bonds, it is that it cannot be subscribed by everyone but only by those who have an inheritance proceeding with Poste Italiane involving postal savings bonds, postal savings books, postal current accounts, etc.

It is possible to subscribe to the Coupon Solution Legacy only upon conclusion of the inheritance process and up to the 180th day. The amounts that can be subscribed must be greater than 50 euros but the maximum investment limit on the same day is one million euros.

The annual gross effective rate of return is 3%.

Another short-term interest-bearing bond considered among the best of March 2023

The bpostal interest-bearing “3-year BFP Plus” it is a short-term financial solution which provides for the recognition of a fixed rate of return over three years.

As with most savings bonds, the yield is predetermined, there are no management and subscription costs.

The gross annual return offered by this voucher is1,50%. By doing a calculation simulation and investing 50,000 euros in this voucher, after the expiry of the 3 years, in addition to the initially invested capital, we will obtain 1,998.43 euros of net interesti.

If we decide to buy the Buono 3×2with gross annual yield at maturity of 2%and interest that starts after 3 years at 1.25% we will have on maturity 5.519,60 euro.

Postal savings bonds, this is the best in March with a long term

Among the best long-term postal savings bonds we find the 4×4 fruit bearing voucher with a maturity of 16 years.

The increase in the rates of return decided by the Cassa depositi e prestiti has quadrupled the interest on this postal voucher, bringing it from 0.75% to 3%.

It is placed on the market by Poste Italiane e has a maturity of sixteen years. Its yield is fixed every 4 years starting from the subscription date, i.e. 1% after 4 years, 1.50% after 8 years, 1.75% after 12 years and 3% after 16 years.

If, assuming to invest 50,000 euros in this savings solution after 16 years, i.e. on natural maturity, we would have a repayment value equal to €76,455.90 with interest at the end of the 16th year of €16,455.90.