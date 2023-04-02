How boring to forget your Postepay pin! Fortunately, there is a trick that few know, but very useful to be able to recover.

Continuous advances in technology have, no doubt, made our lives easier in so many ways. We can be in contact with anyone in any part of the world, we have the possibility to get information about anything and at any time we want. Another example is the new digital payment systems, in particular the services offered by Postepay.

Like everything, however, even in this case, the coin has its reverse. In fact, together with the many advantages that the digitization of processes offers, we cannot fail to mention some drawbacks, such as, for example, that of forgetting the pin. Who has never had a memory lapse, thus losing the possibility of being able to access their profile?

Well, fortunately, there is a useful trick to recover the Postepay Pin.

Postepay pin forgotten? The trick to recover it

When a Postepay card is activated, the Pin is delivered to the holder in a sealed envelope and it is essential to always keep it in mind to carry out transactions with your card. Forgetting or losing your Postepay pin can be a real headache. However, there is no need to throw away the card and make a new one. Fortunately, there is a very useful trick that allows us to recover it. So, should there be a memory lapse, don’t panic, because just follow these simple instructions.

If you forget your access pin and use your Postepay, all you need to do is access the appropriate application, where you can find the section dedicated specifically to recovering your credentials. Right there, it will be possible to view the forgotten pin.

On the other hand, for those who are not exactly accustomed to technology, Poste Italiane has made available a toll-free assistance number indicated on the company’s official website. By following the instructions in the voice guide, you can retrieve your Postepay card PIN. Clearly, in this case, after requesting the PIN you will receive a new code, different from the previous one, therefore the old PIN will be completely replaced by the new one. Finally, remember not to communicate your card’s PIN to anyone for any reason, not even relatives or friends, and not to save it on your mobile phone, avoiding risks in the event of theft or loss of your smartphone.