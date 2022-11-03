On Tuesday 25 October a representation of teachers and doctors in specialist training in Hygiene from the School of Specialization of the University of Pisa, accepting the invitation of the president of the ISS Silvio Brusaferro, took part in the first of a series of meetings aimed at promoting full integration of the Institute in the training network of the Schools of Specialization in Hygiene of Italy at the headquarters in Viale Regina Elena in Rome. This first presentation was addressed to the Schools of Pisa and Pavia, accompanied by professors Caterina Rizzo, full professor of Hygiene at the University of Pisa, and Anna Odone, full professor of Hygiene at the University of Pavia.

The meeting was opened by the greetings of President Silvio Brusaferro, who recalled his experience as a young Public Health professional at the ISS and the central role that the ISS plays as a technical-scientific body of the entire National Health Service and of the Ministry of Health. Then, moderated by Professor Antonio Mistretta, the interventions of the heads of the structures belonging to the Presidency Office (Luigi Bertinato, Alfonso Mazzaccara, Anna Mirella Taranto and Paola De Castro) followed. The day ended with a visit to the Institute’s Museum.

The initiative is part of the training network of the Medical Specialization Schools of 28 Italian universities and of which the ISS itself is a member, which currently hosts about 20 postgraduates. Out of 41 in total, there are two young students from the School of Specialization of Hygiene of Pisa, directed by Professor Angelo Baggiani, hosted at the ISS.