Postpartum depression: some important tips to better deal with it without getting overwhelmed

Postpartum depression can affect new mothers with a different incidence and repercussions, facing it helps to manage it.

Today there is a lot of talk about postpartum depression, but there are still few tools for parents. Aface her it is not easy because the mother is literally immersed in the continuous and constant management of the unborn child and is not always adequately prepared, practically and psychologically.

In short, becoming a mother can represent a beautiful moment in life, but on the other hand it can also be a dramatic period, worrying, difficult to interpret that has fertile ground for complex consequences. So how is it possible to deal with all this? Many new mothers ask themselves this, but they are not always able to find the right answer.

Postpartum depression: how to deal with it and recognize it

Il Ministry of Health in Italy it highlights the enormous impact on women’s lives. However, the question is not only related to the country, all nations are united by this complex of emotions which can also lead to a very difficult framework to manage.

For 12% of mothers onset within 12 weeks of delivery. And the episodes can last up to six months and then disappear or take on a totally different dimension with irritability, crying spells, sadness. Some symptoms last over time. Emotional instability, for example, can accompany a woman in the long term until the correct path is taken. 15% of women experience real depression.

According to the latest studies on the subject it is certainly possible to treat the postpartum depression but above all prevent it. The essential work is really not to abandon the woman in a moment of great emotional fragility.

The new technique comes from the Netherlands and has a single goal: to understand how this great change should be introduced into daily life. Often what is missing is just a preparation for the parents for what is about to happen and what life will become after. Is called maternity care and it is a new figure that supports the woman before and after childbirth. She is neither a midwife nor a gynecologist, but a person who specializes in that deals with emotion management and daily life. This currently plays a fundamental element in the childbirth process for Dutch women and proves to have a large incidence, reducing the onset of postpartum depression by up to 50%.

The specialist gets involved in daily life, in managing the house and in everything that is turned upside down. The mothers are accompanied in this new life, they can have direct support and even help with everyday chores. It is an accompaniment that does not exclude dads but involves them, work with the family to also encourage dialogue and the path to parenthood.