Postpartum depression: there is the drug

Zuranolone, a specific drug for depression which affects 10-15 percent of women who give birth in Western countries, has been approved by the American Food and Drug. It is a pathology that can also be very serious, and leads new mothers to mental states of enormous discomfort.

The pill begins to have effects from the third day: it is a neuroactive steroid that acts by modulating the Gaba-A system, an important regulator of the central nervous system. And it proved to be effective in the Coral study, conducted by the companies Sage Therapeutics and Abiogen.

Beyond the drug molecule itself, however, what makes zuranolone an important drug is the fact that it identifies a specific brain modulation involved in women’s distress after having a baby, which does not mean that it is the cause. unique. But it clearly indicates that women should not blame themselves for the negative emotions they experience after giving birth. They can sweep them away and recover, even with the help of a therapist, a more serene filial relationship.

Approval is now awaited from the European body, Ema, and from our drug agency (Aifa).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

