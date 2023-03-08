As you could read next door with Jürgen Schönstein a few days ago: Konradin Medien is letting science blogs continue for the time being. So the health check will continue here for the time being, a few other bloggers will probably continue to write on science blogs, others have decided to leave.

Just as Konradin-Medien is probably thinking about what should happen to the platform in the medium term, from shutting down, archiving to selling, so will the remaining bloggers. One eye now always belongs to the alternatives.

But in the end, everything we live and do is provisional, labeled more or less with “the end in sight”. The future is coming, let it come.

There was definitely one good thing about the back and forth: the nice feedback from the readers here on the announced end of the blog. Thank you all very much, that was quite moving.

Now comes Christmas with the annual calorie blessing, then New Year’s Eve, nocturnal clouds of smoke, and a new year begins. May it be better than 2022, we all deserve it. Well, not really all. But the others take good care of themselves anyway, whether their names are Trump, Putin or Musk. Certainly none of them have to sell their superyacht because of increased heating costs.

Speaking of Trump: Instead of calling for the storming of the Capitol, he should have stuck there better. That would have put him in the history books, now he might go to jail. And how much applause would Putin have received if, instead of waging war, he had entered Kiev shirtless on horseback. A palm-waving Kyrill on foot in front of him, or, also expressively, snogging Musk in the open Tesla. The people of Kiev received her with standing ovations, as Putin had so desperately wished for.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all readers.