Minister Le Maire’s stance came while representatives of countries skeptical of EU legislative proposals were meeting in Strasbourg: together with the German Volker Wissing there were the Italian Matteo Salvini, the Pole Andrzej Adamczyk and their counterparts from Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. The “clear opposition” to the Euro 7 Regulation and the “doubts” about the electric car have been confirmed

on stop to thermal cars dal 2035first announced by the EU and then “paused” due to the doubts of the Germania, the long-distance clash between Paris and Berlin ignites. French Economy Minister Bruno the Mayor he criticized the obstacles posed by the Germans to the Commission’s proposed ban. “We are in lagging behind China by five or ten years in electric cars” and investments need to be made to catch up, Le Maire said on the radio France Infoemphasizing how this ‘stop to the stop’ prevents us from giving precise indications to the car manufacturers French about the switch to electric mobility. “From an economic point of view this is contradictoryfrom an industrial point of view instead it is dangerousit is not in our national interest, it is not in the interests of our domestic producers and above all, it is not in the interest of the planet,” said Le Maire.

The statement of position came while the representatives of the countries were meeting in Strasbourg skeptics on EU legislative proposals – together with the German minister Volker Wissing there were Italian Matthew Salvinithe Polish Andrew Adamczyk and their counterparts from Hungary, Romania and Slovakia – to confirm their “clear opposition” to the Euro 7 Regulation and their “doubts” about the electric car. Wissing insisted on the use of synthetic fuelsnode that led to far postpone the vote on 2035. Those fuels are considered climate friendly neutral if the energy needed to produce them and their components is generated from renewable sources. For the German politician it is a “matter of industrial policy”, given that Germany is a leader in combustion engine car technology and the country should not give up this know-how. “The automotive industry urgently needs certainty planning for electromobility so that you can direct your investments towards it,” said the president of the German Council of Economic Experts, Monica Schnitzer. “We need a clear stance on the part of the EU”.

Salvini reiterated once again “the need to be independent from China” which is the undisputed leader of electricity but pollutes much more than Europe which in fact – according to the deputy prime minister – must also focus on biofuels. Salvini always, MIT sources report, underlined that the transport ministers will no longer have to “suffer” from choices made by commissioners who deal with other issues, as happened with the stop to traditional engines from 2035. And while he was at it, he attacked “there schizophrenia of Europe” which on the one hand accelerates on electricity and on the other rejects nuclear power as a green energy source. Reference to the fact that nuclear energy has been removed from the list of strategic green technologies for EU industry contained in the draft of the Net-Zero Industry Act, the industrial plan that the European Commission should present on Thursday 16 March.