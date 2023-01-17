Scoliosis is estimated to affect 3% of the world‘s population. It is a structural deformity of the spine that twists in the three planes of space. Known and studied since ancient times, it can affect both children and adults. It normally occurs during skeletal and muscular development in the pubertal growth phase and evolves until the end of bone maturation. However, it can also be congenital or acquired as a result of arthritis, infections, trauma or tumors. During growth, the pathology usually does not lead to pain or obvious symptoms, so much so that it is often identified casually by an external observer or through screening activities. For example, they are alarm bells: shoulders positioned at a different height; one shoulder blade more prominent than the other; unbalanced pelvis; raised and prominent hip; ribs positioned at different heights; asymmetrical and irregularly shaped hips; prominence of the rib arch more on one side than on the other when leaning forward… Even a wrong posture when writing, when you are at school or sitting at the table can be a signal. In adulthood however, untreated scoliosis can lead to pain, progressive deformity and sometimes cardiorespiratory problems. The typical attitudes and compensations of individuals with scoliosis can be contrasted with postural gymnastics, which in most cases represent a conservative approach by reducing the use of braces (often necessary) and surgical interventions.

Scoliosis and treatment: gymnastics protocols

First of all, scoliosis must be classified to understand which is the most appropriate treatment, case by case. Usually, the first indication – right from the mildest cases – is to follow specific gymnastic protocols, aimed at strengthening the muscles, with the support of professional physiotherapists.

«Within a personalized rehabilitation project, we set up a physiotherapy path of physical therapy and postural re-education. The Atlante Medical Center is equipped with a rehabilitation gym. Here all the physical activities are carried out to complete the state of well-being» explains the dr. Federico Camplani, physiotherapist at Atlante, the specialist vertebral center born in Capriolo from the experience of the MedicalPlan clinic and specializes in the treatment of spinal diseases. «I personally take care of both functional rehabilitation with patients who have pain or who need to recover functionality after surgery, and preventive rehabilitation. The sessions can be of passive physiotherapy, with the physiotherapist who manually makes the patient perform ad hoc movements. Or she can be active with exercises in the gym, always performed with my accompaniment».

Postural re-education: when it is necessary

Postural re-education, also called postural gymnastics, is a specific method. It consists of a series of exercises aimed at rebalancing the muscle-ligament tensions of the body. In particular, it acts on the weakest, tense or contracted areas which, over time, can cause incorrect compensation and pain. «Taking the path of postural exercise is not only indicated for those with evident alterations of the musculoskeletal system and painful symptoms. But also for all those sedentary people who have never exercised or have stopped doing it for some time and whose tonic-postural balance is partially compromised or altered. even just an incorrect posture assumed during working hours, as well as muscle weakness or stiffness, can cause problems with the spine» continues Camplani, underlining how postural gymnastics is used to combat not only scoliosis, but also low back pain, hernias, sciatica, arthrosis and neck pain.

The multidisciplinary approach to care

Spine care is a team effort at Atlante, a specialist vertebral centre. Every patient who suffers from spinal pathologies can be taken care of throughout the entire treatment process, from the first visit useful for identifying the problem: diagnosis, targeted therapy and follow-up, with the possibility of a multi-specialist vision.

Contacting highly specialized personnel is essential to carry out the correct diagnosis and identify the primary cause of the postural alteration. For this reason, the MedicalPlan outpatient clinic in Capriolo provides highly specialized professionals in the field of posturology, orthopedics, osteopaths and physiotherapists with proven experience, to guarantee the patient maximum therapeutic efficiency in the shortest possible time. This approach makes it possible to accompany the patient whatever the therapeutic path, from postural gymnastics to surgery. The latter is used only in the most serious cases and in situations that cannot be resolved with physiotherapy aimed at muscle strengthening.

