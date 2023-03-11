Potassium is one of those minerals that allow our body to function properly. Paired with sodium, regulates the heartbeat and other mechanisms fundamental to life, including the blood pressureguide. Italians, however, take much less than they should, as shown by data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

In prehistory Someone has estimated that the paleolithic diet provided 16 times more potassium than sodium. But this proportion no longer exists on Western tables and Italian diets contain on average twice as much sodium as potassium. How do you explain? Our primitive great-grandparents did not buy products very rich in salt (sodium chloride) at the supermarket, from fries to cured meats.

Pistachios Potassium is present in high percentage above all in foods of plant originstarting with fresh fruit and from vegetables. It is located in dried fruitespecially pistachios, in whole grains, legumes, potatoes and mushrooms.

Cacao Good news: the cocoa abounds in potassium. Also for this reason a square of chocolate is recommended in a healthy diet. As long as it is black, dark at least 70%.

Bananas and kiwi Among the campaigns of Food and Drug Administration to promote healthy lifestyles in the United States, remember that in favor of banana, advertised as a high blood pressure shield due to their potassium content. And they are just as rich in the mineral the kiwi, avocado, apricots.

The pressure L'hypertension it concerns about 15 million Italians. Diets that include not just one salt reduction but also a increased potassium intake I am more effective in regulating blood pressure compared to regimens that only offer to cut salt, as the study found Dash. An increase in dietary mineral is also associated with a lower incidence of stroke, of which hypertension is a risk factor.