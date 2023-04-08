Fundamental to the general well-being of the body, potassium is a precious element of the diet. Here’s what you should know

As advised by the World Health Organization, to stay healthy it is essential to eat as varied a diet as possible. Excluding certain categories of food can in fact lead to nutritional deficiencies also important ones which, if not balanced with appropriate and dosed supplements, tire the body and expose it to even important problems. For example, potassium can’t miss at all: here’s what you need to know.

An element also present on the periodic table with the symbol K, potassium is a mineral naturally present in the body in rather large quantities: in an adult man, for example, there are about 180 grams. For this reason, potassium is referred to as a macroelement and is therefore essential that there is: here’s what you risk if it fails.

Potassium deficiency: symptoms, causes and how to intervene

Potassium is essential for the health of the body since facilitates muscle contractions and supports the activity of skeletal muscles and cardiac muscle, that of the heart. Furthermore, this mineral regulates the flow of fluids inside and outside the cells and also acts as a stabilizer of the blood pressure: it is a real all-rounder in the body, whose presence is essential.

To ensure a correct concentration of potassium in the blood it is good to include it in your diet green leafy vegetables, legumes, potatoes, tomatoes and fruits such as bananas and apricots. To a lesser but equally important extent, fish, poultry, dairy products and red meat are also a source of potassium. Following a varied diet, therefore, it is difficult to go into deficiency: in the case of diseases that prevent its absorption or other specific situations, however, may need to be supplemented.

What can contribute to its low concentration in the blood is, for example, taking diuretics or laxatives, which favors its expulsion in a sudden way. At the same time, excessive sweating also causes the loss of minerals in a short time, including potassium. In these cases, it is a good habit to hydrate properly and, if necessary, also take specific supplements, which help restore proper mineral levels. One of the main symptoms of potassium deficiency is that of muscle cramps, often accompanied by nausea and drowsiness: in the long run, if left untreated, this deficiency can cause damage to muscle tone, heart and kidneys. Don’t underestimate her!