Thinly sliced, perfectly seasoned potatoes topped with cheese and seasonal vegetables are one of the most delicious, flavorful, and easy-to-prepare side dishes or meals on their own. Potato casserole with feta comes in many varieties – Greek, Mediterranean, with minced meat or vegetarian, depending on your eating habits or the tastes of your guests. Here are some delicious recipes to try!

Greek potato casserole with feta and zucchini

This is a recipe for a traditional Greek feta and zucchini potato casserole, also known as boureki. Such a delicious, rustic meal that can feed a large family and is easy to make.

Ingredients for 6 servings:

5 Zucchini

4 potatoes

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

200 g feta cheese

70 g parmesan or goat cheese

3 tablespoons parsley

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tomatoes

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

Instructions on how to make the traditional dish at home

Start by preparing the vegetables: Cut the courgettes into 0.5 cm thick slices. The same goes for the potatoes. Dice the onion, roughly chop the garlic cloves and parsley. Puree the tomatoes in a food processor or grate them with the thick side of a grater. Place the chopped vegetables – zucchini, potatoes, onions, garlic, parsley and tomatoes – on a large (27x37cm) baking sheet. Add the olive oil, salt and pepper. Crumble the feta cheese with your fingers and place it on the baking sheet. Grate the hard cheese and add it to the bowl as well. Add half a cup of water. Mix all the ingredients well. Cover with kitchen foil. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 1 hour. Remove the foil (if it’s too dry add 1/2 cup of water) and bake for another 30 minutes.

Notice: You can also use canned chopped tomatoes instead of fresh tomatoes. In this case, use 1/2 cup of canned tomatoes and add 1 cup of water instead.

storage: You can store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days.

Recipe for Mediterranean potato casserole with feta and béchamel sauce

The perfect recipe for potato casserole with feta! Imagine luscious layers of creamy béchamel sauce, sweet caramelized onions, tangy and salty feta cheese and tender potatoes, topped with crispy bacon, packed with Mediterranean flavors. And all baked to golden perfection!

Ingredients for 8 servings:

1.5 kg potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 red onions, chopped

a pinch of oregano

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup vegetable broth

1 cup heavy cream

150g feta cheese

a handful of chopped spring onions

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 slices bacon, diced (optional)

How to Prepare the Recipe – Follow these steps

For this great Feta Potato Casserole recipe, finely chop the onion and garlic and sauté in a pan with 2 tablespoons olive oil until tender. Add the honey and oregano and stir. Put aside.

For the béchamel sauce: Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add the flour and whisk into a paste. Add the vegetable broth and whisk, then slowly mix in the cream and continue beating. You should get a smooth cream. Remove the pan from the stove and season with salt and pepper. Peel the potatoes and cut them into thin slices. Add the potatoes to the béchamel sauce and spring onions and stir well. Spoon half of the potato mixture into the potato gratin dish in an even layer. Add the crumbled feta and half the onion mixture. Scoop the rest of the potatoes into the mold and spread evenly. Scatter over the rest of the onion mixture and sprinkle with parmesan. Cover the casserole with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven at °C degrees for 1 hour, 30 minutes. Remove the foil in the last 30 minutes.

Serve sprinkled with chopped parsley. Bon appetit!

