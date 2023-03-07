Potato hot dogs

If you are looking for a tasty recipe, this is right up your alley, potato hot dogs are a truly unique, original and flavourful dish. Let’s see the preparation together

Ingredients

3 large sausages

3 large potatoes

3-4 tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese

2 eggs

3-4 tablespoons of type 00 flour

6 slices of soft cheese

3-4 tablespoons of breadcrumbs

Salt up to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

Extra virgin olive oil

Fry oil

To prepare the potato hot dogs, start by filling a pot with water and putting it on the heat, add the potatoes and cook for 30 minutes. When the potatoes are ready, turn off the heat and let them cool. Peel all the potatoes and put them in a bowl, mash them with a potato masher or a fork and then add salt, pepper, oil, Parmesan cheese and an egg. Mix everything and once you have obtained a homogeneous mixture for the potato hot dogs, cut the frankfurters.

Start preparing the potato hot dogs: wrap each frankfurter with a slice of cheese and then cover with the potato mixture. Once you have prepared all the hot dogs, coat them in the flour, egg and breadcrumbs trying to remove the excess breading and finally leave them in the freezer for 30 minutes.

After half an hour, put the oil in the pan and start frying the potato hot dogs. Cook for about 5 minutes each and when they are golden, remove them and place them on a plate with absorbent paper to remove excess oil. Then serve. You can use this dish as an appetizer or as a mid-afternoon snack, or even as an appetizer. You will see that this dish will be a success, surely the children will love it, it is truly an appetizing and tasty recipe. You can also prepare this recipe for the mid-August menu, you will see that these delicious hot dogs will not be left over. You can also change the filling. Bon appetit, see you at the next recipe