Potatoes prohibited in the heat: here’s what to know and how to behave

Potatoes prohibited in the heat: here’s what to know and how to behave

Potatoes are a much loved food, but you need to know how to behave when consuming them in hot weather. Here are some useful pointers.

Potatoes are a food especially loved by people, which can be consumed through the most disparate recipes. They are harvested in the summer period, between the end of July and the month of August. originating fromSouth Americaare now consumed worldwide and in Europe, in particular, they made their entrance in the sixteenth century.

Potatoes contain a lot of starch and vitamins, minerals, fiber. Among the vitamins they also contain, there are C and B6. They are also a source of potassium. Potatoes have numerous beneficial effects on our body, starting from the fact that they facilitate digestion and also the functioning of the intestine. This happens through the fiber which prevents the phenomenon of constipation and which therefore favors the health of the intestine. The potassium contained in potatoes is a great ally for maintaining the health of the nervous system and also the muscles. It is a good helper for regulating blood pressure. An interesting curiosity is undoubtedly that the potato peel contains substances capable of increasing the defenses of our body, helping it in the fight against cancer, infections, inflammation.

Potatoes: because you shouldn’t eat them when it’s hot

Potatoes can be cooked in the most disparate ways, and are always a tasty dish. The mashed potatoes are delicious, or boiled, roasted, au gratin potatoes, or in the form of potato pie with melted cheese and cooked ham.

Potatoes, we prepare them like this and they will be delicious (buttalapasta.it)

As we can see, there are so many recipes, and if we want to talk about tasty first courses, we have gnocchi, in the white version with mushrooms or with minced meat sauce, for example. The potatoes can also be prepared in the oven and they are often a great accompaniment with a good cutlet or in any case with meat. Otherwise, and these are especially liked by the little ones, they can be cooked fries.

The latter, however, should not be consumed in the heat, as their digestion requires a certain effort liver, so much so that an increase in body temperature is observed. Perhaps not everyone is aware of this info, but there are times when, when consuming french fries, in the heat, there is a tendency to sweat more and therefore the liver carries out a much more demanding job. When it’s hot, it would therefore be better to eat boiled potatoes, with a good fresh salad and extra virgin olive oil.

