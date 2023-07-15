Potatoes, this is what happens to our body if we eat them every day

Potatoes are a tasty and versatile dish, but can they be eaten every day? Here is the answer.

Potatoes are an integral part of our diet. You can prepare many delicious recipes and are suitable for adults and children. Often, however, we tend to think that it’s not good to eat them every day. For this reason, people prefer to make them twice a week at most.

The thought in question derives from the fact that they are carbohydrates and, in a well-balanced diet, it is preferable to limit their intake. In reality, there are several aspects to take into consideration. In fact, it is said that their constant intake does no harm. There are some precautions to be taken that allow you to eat potatoes in complete safety.

Is the daily intake of potatoes dangerous? How to stay calm

Potatoes are a must in summer and winter. They can be enjoyed with other ingredients, or eaten alone, with a pinch of oil and salt. Whether they are cooked in a pan or in the oven, they never go out of style. They can be boiled, fried and roasted. One of the most frequently asked questions for those who consume this vegetable every day is whether it is right to do so. In fact, carbohydrates are often considered enemies of the diet. Fear of gaining weight or compromising one’s health are two of the main concerns. They are associated with pasta and sugars due to inaccurate information.

It is true that these are carbohydrates, but they contain many essential nutrients for the human body. They have fiber, vitamins and proteins. They contribute to the supply of mineral salts thanks to the presence of potassium. When consumed in the right quantities, they are perfectly compatible with an ongoing dietary regimen. It is enough to think, in fact, that a cooked potato has about 118 calories.

Eating them every day is not dangerous. Indeed, the benefits are considerable. The thing to pay attention to is the cooking method. Boiling is the one that causes the least problems, while frying is indicated only for special occasions due to the high release of acrylamide. An instrument that can give the right taste, without certain drawbacks, is the air fryer.

Of course, there are exceptions. People with kidney disease and with pathologies related to excess blood sugar, such as diabetes, must consume them very carefully. The sugar and potassium present could aggravate the underlying condition. In this case, it is always best to talk to your doctor to be sure you are not wrong.

