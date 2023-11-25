Potency drugs in the test: effectively treat erectile dysfunction

Impotence does not have to be an unchangeable fate. There are often prescribed remedies that can provide relief. We assessed 100 preparations, including the potency pills Viagra and Cialis as well as cheap copycat preparations (generics).

Most of them are suitable with restrictions, all of them require a prescription and have to be paid for by the user themselves. There are differences in terms of active ingredients, application and price. A single dose can cost up to 20 euros or just 3.50 euros. Our test not only helps you understand applications and risks, but also saves you money.

Stiftung Warentest has tested 100 prescription medications for erectile dysfunction, including the top 25 currently most commonly prescribed medications. They are administered in the form of tablets, injections or sticks. Most are suitable with restrictions. The focus is on Viagra and Co, which are so-called PDE inhibitors. This group of drugs is the most commonly prescribed.

You will read when you should not take PDE inhibitors and which side effects you should react quickly to. We tell you which diseases and interactions with other medications prevent treatment, which dosage is right for you, and how quickly the effect occurs.

We explain why over-the-counter “miracle cures” are almost never any good – and how you can protect yourself from counterfeits and fraud and avoid health risks.

Six active ingredients evaluated for erectile dysfunction

Many of the most commonly prescribed sexual enhancers contain the active ingredients

Sildenafil or

Tadalafil

We also evaluated medications with the active ingredients

· Alpro­stadil

· Avanafil

· Vardenafil

· Yohimbin

Most erection drugs are administered in tablet form, but some are also administered as an injection or by stick. Of the herbal remedies, we only considered yohimbine: it is the only herbal remedy that has a drug approval.

Tipp: Even before activation, you can see all the sexual enhancers that we have tested. You can filter the test results according to various criteria – for example, which products work particularly quickly.

Diagnosis of erectile dysfunction: When to see a doctor?

Anyone who suffers from erectile dysfunction over a longer period of time and cannot be explained by a lack of eroticism or by specific causes such as a night of partying should consult a doctor, a urologist or a doctor experienced in dealing with sexual dysfunction. Through discussions and examinations, the causes of erectile dysfunction can be determined and treatment options can be derived. As a rule, it makes sense for your partner to be present too.

In older men, erection problems can indicate the onset of vascular disease. Going to the doctor is always essential if effective medication treatment is desired. If the relationship is disturbed, this can negatively affect the desire for sex, but also the ability to have sexual intercourse. A psychotherapeutic approach can often help here – and it turns out: the supposed impotence is not at all and medication is not necessary.

You have to pay for erection drugs yourself

All medicines that can reliably promote an erection require a prescription. Since their focus is on increasing the quality of life, they are considered so-called lifestyle medicines and may not be prescribed at the expense of statutory health insurance. The prices of the products we evaluate range from around 13 euros for a pack of 4 tablets to almost 200 euros for a pack of 10 injection solutions.

How Stiftung Warentest tests potency drugs

Stiftung Warentest evaluates medications based on published scientific literature. Due to the special situation with pharmaceuticals, we are not allowed to carry out our own studies, but instead evaluate the current research situation. What is crucial is whether the benefit of the medication – compared to a standard medication or a dummy medication – has been proven. What also counts is what risks the product poses and whether there is long-term data on effectiveness and tolerability (i.e. whether side effects are known). – and what interactions are possible if the patient is also taking other medications at the same time.

Tipp: You can find further drug tests on our medication topic page.

